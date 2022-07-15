Meals on Wheels: July 18-24

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Monday — Meatloaf with gravy or vegetarian meatloaf, mashed potatoes, herbed green beans, apricots, Rice Krispie bar and roll.
Tuesday — Ham and potato casserole or vegetarian maple chicken, squash medley, oranges and pineapple, fudge brownie and roll.
Wednesday — Chicken Alfredo or broccoli noodle parmesan, buttered noodles, garden blend vegetables, fresh apple, poke cake and roll.
Thursday — Pork Fritter or vegetarian burger, O'Brien potatoes, seasoned beets, fruit cocktail, lemon pudding and bread.
Friday — Tuna Salad or egg salad, potato salad, three-bean salad, tropical fruit, oatmeal cream pie and a hamburger bun.
Saturday — Turkey a la King or tofu a la King, mashed potatoes, seasoned green peas, grape juice, peach crisp and roll.
Sunday — Beef pot roast or vegetarian pepper steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, sweet and sour coleslaw, fruit bar and roll.