Meals on Wheels: July 13-19
Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, herb green beans, fresh banana, poke cake, vegetarian meatloaf and roll.

Tuesday — Ham and potato casserole, squash medley, pineapple and oranges, fudge brownie, vegetarian maple chicken and bread. 

Wednesday — Chicken Alfredo, buttered noodles, garden blend vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, Rice Krispy bar, broccoli noodle parmesan and roll.

Thursday — Pork fritter, O'Brien potatoes, brussel sprouts, fruit cocktail, lemon pudding, vegetarian burger and bread. 

Saturday — Tuna salad on bun, potato salad, three-bean salad, tropical fruit, oatmeal cream pie, egg salad and hamburger bun.

Sunday — Turkey a la king, mashed potatoes, seasoned green peas, grape juice, peach crisp and tofu a la king. 

