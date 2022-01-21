 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meals on Wheels: Jan. 24-30
0 Comments
MEALS ON WHEELS

Meals on Wheels: Jan. 24-30

  • 0

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Savory chicken breast, rice pilaf, vegetable medley, fruit cocktail, oatmeal cream pie package, wheat bread and vegetarian maple chicken. 

Tuesday — Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, Harvard beets, diced pears, carrot cake, wheat roll and vegetarian meatballs with gravy. 

Wednesday — Mom's chicken, fluffy rice, peas and carrots, tossed salad with ranch dressing, Rice Krispie bar, wheat roll and vegetarian Mom's chicken. 

Thursday — Maple glazed ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned carrots, cranberry whipped salad, pumpkin pudding and dinner roll. 

Friday — Breaded fish fillet with tartar sauce, baked potato, vegetable blend, chilled peaches, carnival cookie, wheat bread and broccoli noodle casserole. 

Saturday — Meatloaf with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, bean mix, mixed fruit, granola bar, wheat roll and vegetarian burger loaf. 

Sunday — Maple glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, green peas, applesauce, brownie package, wheat bread and barbecue tofu. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News