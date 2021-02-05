Meals on Wheels: Feb. 8-14

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Breaded fish filet with tartar sauce, baked potato, vegetable blend, chilled peaches, double chocolate chip cookie, wheat bread and broccoli noodle casserole.
Wednesday — Pork fritter with gravy, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh banana, sugar cookie, wheat bread and vegetarian chicken nuggets.
Thursday — Mom's chicken, fluffy rice, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits, carrot cake, wheat bread and vegetarian Mom's chicken.
Friday — Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, Harvard beets, tossed salad with ranch dressing, diced pears, wheat roll and vegetarian meatballs with gravy.
Saturday — Meatloaf with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, bean mix, mixed fruit, granola bar package, wheat roll and vegetarian burger loaf.