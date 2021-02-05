 Skip to main content
Meals on Wheels: Feb. 8-14
Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Savory chicken breast, rice pilaf, vegetable medley, fruit cocktail, oatmeal cream pie package, wheat bread and vegetarian maple chicken. 

Tuesday — Breaded fish filet with tartar sauce, baked potato, vegetable blend, chilled peaches, double chocolate chip cookie, wheat bread and broccoli noodle casserole. 

Wednesday — Pork fritter with gravy, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh banana, sugar cookie, wheat bread and vegetarian chicken nuggets. 

Thursday — Mom's chicken, fluffy rice, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits, carrot cake, wheat bread and vegetarian Mom's chicken. 

Friday — Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, Harvard beets, tossed salad with ranch dressing, diced pears, wheat roll and vegetarian meatballs with gravy. 

Saturday — Meatloaf with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, bean mix, mixed fruit, granola bar package, wheat roll and vegetarian burger loaf.

Sunday — Maple glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, green peas, applesauce, brownie package, wheat bread and barbecue tofu. 

