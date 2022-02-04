Meals on Wheels: Feb. 7-13

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Parmesan chicken, spiral pasta, Italian beets, fruit cocktail, cran-apple cobbler, garlic bread and vegetarian breaded chicken.
Wednesday — Sloppy Joe, tri-tators, winter blend vegetables, coleslaw, fresh apple, hamburger bun and vegetarian sloppy Joe.
Thursday — Creamy chicken, parslied noodles, seasoned carrots, tropical fruit, marble cake, wheat roll and vegetarian meatball with mushroom sauce.
Friday — Potato crusted pollock, rice pilaf, seasoned broccoli, applesauce, sugar cookie, wheat bread and vegetarian grilled chicken.
Saturday — Beef hot dog, macaroni and cheese, seasoned green beans, pears and peaches, chocolate pudding and vegetarian frank.
Sunday — Sliced turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, pineapple fruit bar package, wheat roll and vegetarian maple chicken.