Meals on Wheels Feb. 15-21

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Meat sauce, spiral pasta, herbed green beans, tossed salad with ranch dressing, snickerdoodle, garlic bread and vegetarian meatball in marinara sauce.
Wednesday — Beef stroganoff, seasoned egg noodles, country-trio vegetable, purple plums, blueberry crisp, wheat roll and vegetarian beef stroganoff.
Thursday — Seasoned turkey, savory stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned corn, roll, whipped cranberry salad and pumpkin pudding.
Friday — Ham and potato casserole, vegetable mix, fresh orange, pineapple upside-down cake, wheat roll and broccoli noodle casserole.
Saturday — Barbeque riblet, au gratin potatoes vegetable medley, chilled apricots, frosted yellow cake, hamburger bun and vegetarian shredded barbeque.