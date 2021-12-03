Meals on Wheels Dec. 6-12

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Meat sauce, spiral pasta, herbed green beans, tossed salad and ranch dressing, snickerdoodle, garlic bread and vegetarian meatball in marinara sauce.
Wednesday — Beef stroganoff, seasoned egg noodles, country trio vegetables, purple plums, maple cake, wheat roll and vegetarian beef stroganoff.
Thursday — Hamburger on bun, macaroni and cheese, steamed corn, fresh fruit and frosted marble cake.
Friday — Ham and potato casserole, vegetable mix, fresh orange, pineapple upside-down cake, wheat roll and broccoli noodle casserole.
Saturday — Barbecue riblet, au gratin potatoes, vegetable medley, chilled apricots, frosted yellow cake, hamburger bun and vegetarian shredded barbecue.