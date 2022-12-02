Meals on Wheels: Dec. 5-11

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Monday — Swedish meatballs or vegetable beef strogaoff, seasoned noodles, mixed vegetables, chilled peaches, fruit delight (package) and wheat roll.
Tuesday — Hamburger or vegetable burger on a bun, baked beans, green peas, coleslaw and tapioca pudding.
Wednesday — Chicken Dijon or vegetable teriyaki chicken, roasted red potatoes, savory carrot, fruit cocktail, fudge round (package) and wheat bread.
Thursday — Salisbury steak or vegetable patty with Swiss sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, garden blend vegetable, rosy applesauce, banana cake and wheat roll.
Friday — Sausage patty or vegetable sausage with cream gravy, scalloped apples, 3-bean salad, maple cake and biscuit.
Saturday — Chili or vegetable chili, calico corn, oranges and pineapple, chocolate chip cookie and cornbread.
Sunday — Pork loin roast or vegetable breaded chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, seasoned green beans, fresh fruit-banana, apple crisp and wheat roll.