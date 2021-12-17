Meals on Wheels: Dec. 20-26

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Hamburger, baked beans, green peas, coleslaw, tapioca pudding, hamburger bun and vegetarian burger.
Wednesday — Chicken dijon, toasted red potatoes, savory carrots, fruit cocktail, fudge round package, wheat bread and vegetarian chicken.
Thursday — Maple glazed ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned carrots, cranberry whipped salad, pumpkin pudding and dinner roll.
Friday — Turkey and dumplings, vegetable mix, tropical fruit, orange pound cake, biscuit and vegetarian lemon chicken.
Saturday — Broccoli-cheese stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, fruit cup, gingerbread cookie and croissant.