Meals on Wheels: Aug. 9-15

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Bratwurst, scalloped apples, carrots and cabbage, diced peaches, pea salad, vegetarian brat and hot dog bun.
Wednesday — Honey chicken, fluffy rice, seasoned broccoli, mixed fruit, sugar cookie, vegetarian chicken and roll.
Thursday — Beef pot pie, mixed vegetables, cinnamon pears, butterscotch pudding, vegetable beef pie and roll.
Friday — Potato breaded pollock, au gratin potatoes, buttered green beans, oranges and pineapple, chocolate cake, meatballs in mushroom sauce and bread.
Saturday — Pork loin roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, orange glazed beets, pears in gelatin, lemon pudding, broccoli noodle parmesan and roll.
Sunday — Rotisserie chicken, baked potato, corn on the cob, fresh apple, cherry crisp, cheese omelet and bread.