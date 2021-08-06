 Skip to main content
Meals on Wheels: Aug. 9-15
Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Meat sauce, rotini, seasoned zucchini blend, vegetarian meat sauce and garlic bread. 

Tuesday — Bratwurst, scalloped apples, carrots and cabbage, diced peaches, pea salad, vegetarian brat and hot dog bun. 

Wednesday — Honey chicken, fluffy rice, seasoned broccoli, mixed fruit, sugar cookie, vegetarian chicken and roll. 

Thursday — Beef pot pie, mixed vegetables, cinnamon pears, butterscotch pudding, vegetable beef pie and roll. 

Friday — Potato breaded pollock, au gratin potatoes, buttered green beans, oranges and pineapple, chocolate cake, meatballs in mushroom sauce and bread. 

Saturday — Pork loin roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, orange glazed beets, pears in gelatin, lemon pudding, broccoli noodle parmesan and roll. 

Sunday — Rotisserie chicken, baked potato, corn on the cob, fresh apple, cherry crisp, cheese omelet and bread. 

