Meals on Wheels: Aug. 24- Aug. 30

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Stir fry pork, fluffy rice, seasoned peas, pears with blueberries, tossed salad with ranch dressing, tofu stir fry and roll.
Wednesday — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, apricots, cherry crisp, vegetarian grilled chicken and roll.
Thursday — Beef frank, potato triangle, calico corn, tropical fruit, pistachio pudding, vegetarian frank and hot dog bun.
Friday — Battered fish, roasted red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, diced peaches, chocolate chip cookie, vegetarian breaded chicken patty and bread.
Saturday — Hamburger, baked beans, winter blend vegetables, fruit cocktail, baby carrots, garden burger and hamburger bun.
Sunday — Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, seasoned broccoli, rosy applesauce, Rice Krispies bar, vegetarian burger loaf and bread.
