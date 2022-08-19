Meals on Wheels: Aug. 22-28

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Monday — Meat sauce or vegetarian meat sauce, rotini, seasoned zucchini blend, applesauce, brownie and garlic bread.
Tuesday — Bratwurst or vegetarian brat, scalloped apples, carrots and cabbage, mixed fruit, pea salad and hot dog bun.
Wednesday — Honey or vegetarian honey chicken, fluffy rice, seasoned broccoli, Mandarin orange, sugar cookie and roll.
Thursday — Cheese lasagna rolls or cheese lasagna, rolls for the vegetarian option, California blend vegetables, diced pears, mini loaf and garlic bread.
Friday — Potato breaded pollack, au gratin potatoes, buttered green beans, oranges and pineapple, chocolate cake and bread.
Saturday — Pork loin roast or broccoli noodle parmesan, mashed potatoes with gravy, orange glazed beets, pears in gelatin, lemon pudding and roll.
Sunday — Rotisserie chicken or cheese omelet, baked potato, corn on the cob, banana, cherry crisp and bread.