Meals on Wheels: Aug. 17-23

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Potato breaded pollack, au gratin potatoes, buttered green beans, oranges and pineapple, chocolate cake, vegetarian meatballs in mushroom sauce and bread.
Wednesday — Honey chicken, fluffy rice, seasoned broccoli, fresh banana, sugar cookie, vegetarian maple chicken and roll.
Thursday — Turkey hash, seasoned hash, seasoned cauliflower, diced pears, tapioca pudding, vegetarian chicken noodle casserole and roll.
Friday — Beef and potato pie, parslied carrots, diced peaches, carnival cookie, vegetarian beef potato pie and roll.
Saturday — Pork loin roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, orange glazed beets, fruit cocktail, lemon pudding, broccoli noodle parmesan and roll.
Sunday — Rotisserie chicken, baked potato, corn on the cob, fresh apple, cherry crisp, cheese omelet and bread.
