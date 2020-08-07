Meals on Wheels: Aug. 10-16

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Ham and potato casserole, squash medley, pineapple and oranges, fudge brownie, vegetarian maple chicken and bread.
Wednesday — Chicken Alfredo, buttered noodles, garden blend vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, Rice Krispy bar, broccoli noodle parmesan and roll.
Thursday — Pork fritter, O'Brien potatoes, brussel sprouts, fruit cocktail, lemon pudding, vegetarian burger and bread.
Saturday — Tuna salad on bun, potato salad, three-bean salad, tropical fruit, oatmeal cream pie, egg salad and hamburger bun.
Sunday — Turkey a la king, mashed potatoes, seasoned green peas, grape juice, peach crisp and tofu a la king.
