Meals on Wheels: April 20-26

Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Tuesday — Creamed chicken, rice pilaf, green peas, coleslaw, banana pudding, wheat roll and vegetarian chicken with mushroom sauce.
Wednesday — Beef tips in gravy, seasoned noodles, vegetable blend, chilled peaches, fruit delight package, wheat roll and vegetarian beef stroganoff.
Thursday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, garden blend vegetables, rosy applesauce, carrot cake, wheat roll and vegetarian patty with Swiss sauce.
Friday — Turkey and dumplings, capri vegetables, tropical fruit, orange pound cake, biscuit and vegetarian lemon chicken.
Saturday — Cranberry chicken, ranch potatoes, diced beets, oranges and pineapple, Rice Krispies bar package, wheat bread and vegetarian cranberry chicken.
Sunday — Pork loin roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned green beans, fresh apple, cherry crisp, wheat roll and vegetarian bean burger.
