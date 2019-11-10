May 27, 2003 - November 5, 2019
Maygen Ott, 16, of Lincoln, passed away November 5, 2019. Born May 27, 2003 in Lincoln, NE the daughter of Adam and Amber (Abert) Ott. Maygen attended Lincoln East High School where she was a Junior. A private, invitation-only, celebration of life gathering will be held in her memory. Roperandsons.com.
