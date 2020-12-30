Maxine Violet McConnell Sturzenegger, 79, of Lincoln, passed away December 28, 2020. Born April 2, 1941 in Lincoln, NE to Arthur and Leona (Fencil) McConnell. Maxine owned a Lincoln dance studio and taught ballet, tap, pointe, modern jazz and baton. She graduated from University High School in Lincoln. She studied dance and choreography in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Denver and Kansas City. She was active in archery club and her neighborhood association. Maxine was a member of the National Academy of Dance and the Omaha Dance Association.