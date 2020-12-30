 Skip to main content
Maxine Violet McConnell Sturzenegger
Born April 2, 1941 - December 28, 2020

Maxine Violet McConnell Sturzenegger, 79, of Lincoln, passed away December 28, 2020. Born April 2, 1941 in Lincoln, NE to Arthur and Leona (Fencil) McConnell. Maxine owned a Lincoln dance studio and taught ballet, tap, pointe, modern jazz and baton. She graduated from University High School in Lincoln. She studied dance and choreography in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Denver and Kansas City. She was active in archery club and her neighborhood association. Maxine was a member of the National Academy of Dance and the Omaha Dance Association.

Family members include her daughter Kim Sturzenegger, son Kevin Sturzenegger; sister Roxane (Jack) Durst, all of Lincoln; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Franklin McConnell, sister Gloria Penner.

A private family burial was held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Audubon Nebraska. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

