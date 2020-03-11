Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Maxine V. Hielen, 93, of Lincoln, passed away March 6, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Born April 4, 1926 in Glenvil, NE, to Jacob and Grace (Meester) Krull. Family members include son Jerry (Linda Hill); daughters Diane Hielen, Peggy Hielen, and Linda (David) Staenberg; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents and husband George.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, (3/14) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. (40th and Yankee Hill). Visitation to be held with family from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday (3/13) at the Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Memorials to the Evangelical United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont St., Lincoln (07). Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.