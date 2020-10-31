September 7, 1931 - October 28, 2020

Maxine P. Buckmaster, 89, of Lincoln passed away peacefully October 28, 2020. Born September 7, 1931 in Eagle, NE to Ira & Harriet Stall.

Maxine was preceded in death by her Husband, Theodore “Ted” Buckmaster; Parents; Grandson, Johnny L. Robinson. She is survived by her Daughter, Diana (John) Robinson; Granddaughter, Holly (Noah) Myrus; Great-grandchildren, Seth Robinson, Hannah Robinson, Parker Myrus and Lucinda Myrus; Brother, Dick (Fran) Stall; Special Cousin, Anne Andrew and many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Relatives & Friends.

Graveside Service: Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery (6800 S 14th St.) A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com