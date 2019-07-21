October 24, 1932 - July 17, 2019
Maxine Miller, of Lincoln, passed away on July 17, 2019. Born October 24, 1932 to John and Mina (Siefkes) Miller. She worked as an accountant for Olson Construction and Bryan Hospital. Member and past president of Lincoln Women's Chamber of Commerce, Women in Construction and Southwood Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her sister, Karen Bacon; nieces, Natalie Bacon, and Katie (Kevin) Scheele; great nieces and great nephew, Rachel, Chloe, and Henry.
Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday (7-22) at Southwood Lutheran Church. Cremation, no visitation. Burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Pickrell. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the Food Bank of Lincoln or Southwood Lutheran Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.