November 24, 1930 – September 2, 2019
Maxine M. Jackman, age 88, of Lincoln, passed away September 2, 2019. She was born November 24, 1930 in Redington to Cody and Lilly Patterson.
Preceded in death by parents; spouse, Virgil Jackman; son, Norman Jackman and brother, Norman Patterson. Survived by daughter, Lynette (James) Mau of Cortland; sons, Galen (Cathy) Jackman of Union Hall, Va., and Brent (Pam) Jackman of Seward; daughter-in-law, Miriam Jackman of Omaha; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and one on the way and her much appreciated Autumn Wood family for their love and friendship over the years.
Memorials suggested to the Capital Humane Society or American Heart Association. Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Condolences: lincolnfh.com
