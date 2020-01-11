November 27, 1931 - January 8, 2020

Maxine M. Gottula, 88, of Lincoln, passed away January 8, 2020. Born November 27, 1931 in Upland, Nebraska to Lars and Harriet (Worley) Ibsen. Maxine attended the University of Nebraska Kearney Teachers College. She taught school in Holdrege, Grand Island and Lincoln.

After teaching, she became a realtor/broker and was in the business for 50 years before retiring in 2015. Maxine loved Big Band music, Nebraska Football and playing bridge. She loved to laugh and tease her family and friends.

Survived by her son Jeffrey; daughter Lori (Greg) Siepker; grandsons, Ben (Emily) Keeler and Nick Keeler (fiancée Ali McFarland). Preceded in death by husband Kenneth.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday (1-13-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street with Pastor Val Putnam officiating. Memorials to Capital Humane Society or University of Nebraska Athletic Dept. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Roper and Sons O Street Chapel. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

