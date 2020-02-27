February 19, 1935 - February 24, 2020

Maxine Lou (Martin) Riddle, 85 of David City, died Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City. Maxine Lou Martin Riddle was born February 19, 1935 on a farm north of David City, Nebraska to Edgar and Emma Wood Martin. When she was five years old they moved to a farm northwest of Octavia. She attended Butler County District 3 through the 8th grade. After passing her 8th grade exam she advanced to David City High School. She graduated third in her class of 1952. Following graduation she was employed as the secretary to the superintendent for five years.

The family attended the Church of the Brethren in Octavia. She was baptized in the Platte River northwest of Octavia, with her mother and three sisters in 1945. In 1950 she transferred to the St. Luke's United Methodist Church in David City. She participated in the church choir and taught Sunday School. In later years, she enjoyed attending Bible Study.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}