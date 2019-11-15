{{featured_button_text}}
Maxine Laschanzky

February 3, 1934 - November 8. 2019

Maxine was born February 3, 1934 to Ralph and Olive Schoch outside of Grafton, Nebraska. Gravesite celebration of life with family and friends: 1 p.m. Monday, November 18th, Rosehill Cemetery in Waverly. Cremation. No visitation. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

