Maxine Laschanzky
February 3, 1934 - November 8. 2019
Maxine was born February 3, 1934 to Ralph and Olive Schoch outside of Grafton, Nebraska. Gravesite celebration of life with family and friends: 1 p.m. Monday, November 18th, Rosehill Cemetery in Waverly. Cremation. No visitation. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
