Maxine L. Hoppe
View Comments

Maxine L. Hoppe

{{featured_button_text}}

Maxine L. Hoppe

June 6, 1928 - January 6, 2020

She was born June 6, 1928 to Max Paul & Augusta Fredericka (Krause) Ruhnke at Jansen, NE. Services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 at American Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Memorials have established to the American Lutheran Church or St. Paul UCC Cemetery. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Maxine Hoppe, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 11
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM
American Lutheran Church
1111 12th Street
Fairbury, NE 68352
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Maxine's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News