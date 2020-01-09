Maxine L. Hoppe
June 6, 1928 - January 6, 2020
She was born June 6, 1928 to Max Paul & Augusta Fredericka (Krause) Ruhnke at Jansen, NE. Services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 at American Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Memorials have established to the American Lutheran Church or St. Paul UCC Cemetery. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com
Service information
Jan 11
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM
American Lutheran Church
1111 12th Street
Fairbury, NE 68352
