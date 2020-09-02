Maxine L. Badje

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 6, 1927 – September 1, 2020

Maxine Badje, of Lincoln, formerly of Columbus, passed away September 1, 2020. Born June 6, 1927 in Randolph, NE to Sofus and Bessie (Wilson) Nelson.

Survivors include son Doug (Wendy) Badje, Lincoln; grandchildren Tyler (Emilie) Badje, Prairie Village, KS; Brianna (Taylor) Stuckey, Leawood, KS; step-grandchildren Kylie (Arthur) Skrundevskiy, Bismarck, ND; Cody (Ashley) Potter, Lincoln. Preceded in death by husbands Robert Badje, Leon Cynova; parents Sofus and Bessie Nelson; brother Harold; brother William; sister Bonnie.

Visitation Thursday, September 3, 2020, 5:00–7:00 pm (family present) at Gass-Haney Funeral Home, Columbus, NE. Funeral service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, 1:00 pm at Gass – Haney Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service. Internment following at Columbus Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's Church, 1072 21st Avenue Columbus, NE 68601.