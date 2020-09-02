 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maxine L. Badje
View Comments

Maxine L. Badje

{{featured_button_text}}
Maxine L. Badje

June 6, 1927 – September 1, 2020

Maxine Badje, of Lincoln, formerly of Columbus, passed away September 1, 2020. Born June 6, 1927 in Randolph, NE to Sofus and Bessie (Wilson) Nelson.

Survivors include son Doug (Wendy) Badje, Lincoln; grandchildren Tyler (Emilie) Badje, Prairie Village, KS; Brianna (Taylor) Stuckey, Leawood, KS; step-grandchildren Kylie (Arthur) Skrundevskiy, Bismarck, ND; Cody (Ashley) Potter, Lincoln. Preceded in death by husbands Robert Badje, Leon Cynova; parents Sofus and Bessie Nelson; brother Harold; brother William; sister Bonnie.

Visitation Thursday, September 3, 2020, 5:00–7:00 pm (family present) at Gass-Haney Funeral Home, Columbus, NE. Funeral service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, 1:00 pm at Gass – Haney Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service. Internment following at Columbus Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's Church, 1072 21st Avenue Columbus, NE 68601.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News