July 17, 1920 - December 12, 2019

Maxine Ellen Kildare, 99, of Hebron, NE the daughter of Dan and Ruth (Griffith) Arner was born July 17, 1920 in Thompson, NE. She departed this life Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Blue Valley Care Home in Hebron, NE at the age of 99 years. Maxine grew up in Thompson, NE attending District 13 Grade School and graduated from Fairbury High School. After graduation she moved to Lincoln, NE and worked in her uncle's dental office. She then went to work at Sonnybrook Resturant in Lincoln and it was there that she first met her husband an Army man by the name of John Kildare. They were married in October of 1947. John came from a large family from Ogallala, NE.

John worked for the Nebraska Dept of Roads and traveled all around Nebraska and Maxine a lot of the time traveled with him. John died from cancer when the boys were young leaving Maxine to raise them alone. Her son Russell died at an early age from heart disease and her son Ken chose the Nebraska National Guard and Army Reserve along with working in Law Enforcement as his career. She continued living in her house in Lincoln until her health required more care and she moved into Blue Valley Lutheran Home in Hebron to be close to her sister Patty Cunningham, brother Larry Arner and other relatives.