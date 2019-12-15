July 17, 1920 - December 12, 2019
Maxine Ellen Kildare, 99, of Hebron, NE the daughter of Dan and Ruth (Griffith) Arner was born July 17, 1920 in Thompson, NE. She departed this life Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Blue Valley Care Home in Hebron, NE at the age of 99 years. Maxine grew up in Thompson, NE attending District 13 Grade School and graduated from Fairbury High School. After graduation she moved to Lincoln, NE and worked in her uncle's dental office. She then went to work at Sonnybrook Resturant in Lincoln and it was there that she first met her husband an Army man by the name of John Kildare. They were married in October of 1947. John came from a large family from Ogallala, NE.
John worked for the Nebraska Dept of Roads and traveled all around Nebraska and Maxine a lot of the time traveled with him. John died from cancer when the boys were young leaving Maxine to raise them alone. Her son Russell died at an early age from heart disease and her son Ken chose the Nebraska National Guard and Army Reserve along with working in Law Enforcement as his career. She continued living in her house in Lincoln until her health required more care and she moved into Blue Valley Lutheran Home in Hebron to be close to her sister Patty Cunningham, brother Larry Arner and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, son Russell, nephew John Kildare, brother Larry Arner and wife Julaine, sister Thelma Minary and husband Irvin, and brother-in-law Jim Cunningham. She is survived by her son Ken and wife Ann of Columbus, NE, sisters Norma Gould of Murrieta, CA, and Patricia Cunningham of Hebron, NE, grandchildren; DeEtta Bumgardier and husband Troy of Oklahoma, Jade Roth and husband Dan of Millerd, NE, grand-son Mikel Kildare of Columbus NE, and grand-daughter Maggie Kildare of Norfolk, NE, nieces, nephews and friends.
Catholic Wake Service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at Kroll Funeral Home Chapel in Hebron, NE at 9:30AM. Visitation Sunday December 15, 2019 from 5PM to 7PM at Kroll Funeral Home. Officiant will be Father Rudy Oborny, organist Brenda Striggow with congregational hymns “Amazing Grace” and “The Old Rugged Cross”, burial will be in Ogallala Cemetery in Ogallala, NE. Memorial in care of the family or can be mailed to Ken Kildare 2776 Star Lane Columbus, NE 68601. Kroll Funeral Home of Hebron, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.krollfh.com.