Maxine B. Pfeiffer

June 26, 2023

Maxine B. Pfeiffer, age 98, of Cortland, Nebraska passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Born in Firth, Nebraska to Edward H. and Carolyn C. Lueders.

She is survived by daughter Susan (Tim) Young, son James (Cheryl) Pfeiffer, daughter Janis (Dave) Steward, and son Norman (Tammi) Pfeiffer. Along with eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Maxine is preceded in death by her husband Dale J. Pfeiffer, four brothers, and three sisters.

A visitation for Maxine will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512. A celebration of life will be 10:00 am Friday, June 30, 2023, at Cortland United Church, 500 S Sheridan Ave, Cortland, Nebraska.