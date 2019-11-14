{{featured_button_text}}

November 12, 2019

Maxine Augusta (Lichliter) Powell, 96, Beatrice, died Tuesday 11/12/2019 in Beatrice.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Survivors, children: Den Newbold-Powell and spouse Dee Ann Newbold-Powell of Burlington, Iowa, and David Powell and spouse Beverly of Lincoln; grandchildren: Tasha Mason and husband Tim and Christopher Powell and wife Lynze, Matthew Powell; great-grandchildren: Autumn Mason, Nolan Mason, Erica Powell, Leleigh Powell and Linkin Powell; nieces and nephew, Michelle, Kim and Mark Bevins. Preceded in death by parents; husband; sister, Priscilla Bevins; grandson, Kenneth Powell.

Funeral 11:30 AM, Monday, 11/18/19 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel in Beatrice. Interment in Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Please visit harmanwrightmortuary.com

To send flowers to the family of Maxine Powell, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments