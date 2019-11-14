November 12, 2019
Maxine Augusta (Lichliter) Powell, 96, Beatrice, died Tuesday 11/12/2019 in Beatrice.
Survivors, children: Den Newbold-Powell and spouse Dee Ann Newbold-Powell of Burlington, Iowa, and David Powell and spouse Beverly of Lincoln; grandchildren: Tasha Mason and husband Tim and Christopher Powell and wife Lynze, Matthew Powell; great-grandchildren: Autumn Mason, Nolan Mason, Erica Powell, Leleigh Powell and Linkin Powell; nieces and nephew, Michelle, Kim and Mark Bevins. Preceded in death by parents; husband; sister, Priscilla Bevins; grandson, Kenneth Powell.
Funeral 11:30 AM, Monday, 11/18/19 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel in Beatrice. Interment in Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Please visit harmanwrightmortuary.com