Max Snyder

January 1, 1921 - February 19, 2020

Max Harold Snyder was born January 1, 1921, in David City, Nebraska, to John Benjamin and Luzetta (McKnight) Snyder. When he was a small child the family moved to Rising City, Nebraska, where he remained until he was inducted into the Army in August, 1942. He served in the Pacific Theatre and was honorably discharged in December, 1945. While he was stationed in El Paso, Texas, he married Helen Ruth Van Matre on July 6, 1943. Max and his wife moved to Rising City in 1945 where he was employed by the Farmers Cooperative Grain Company, later becoming manager.

In 1963, he and Helen Ruth moved to Lincoln where he was employed by the Gooch Milling & Elevator Company. Following retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling and spending the winter months in South Texas. Max was a devoted son, brother, and husband. He liked working with his hands, particularly on items of a mechanical nature. He was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the American Legion. He served as a volunteer fireman with the Rising City Fire Department.