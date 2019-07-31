July 25, 2019 - July 25, 2019
Max Robert Clabaugh was born on July 25, 2019 at 11:25 pm. He spent his life being loved in his parents' arms, and he entered his Savior's care at 11:49 pm. Remaining behind are his father and mother, Richard and Heather Clabaugh, his sister and brother, Samantha and Jack, his grandparents, Rick and Joan Clabaugh and Bob and Kathy Taylor, and many great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Max's time on earth was short, but his impact was far-reaching. He motivated people across the globe to talk to God, read the Bible, and consider hard, deep, and rich truths. He helped those praying to cherish their families, and he pushed them to anchor all of their hope in Jesus alone. He forced them to see that God is good and compassionate, working all things (even the hard and painful) to the good of those who love God. And finally, in his departure to heaven, Max has reminded us that God's compassion offers an infinitely greater joy than we could ever experience here in dying and failing bodies. Max now enjoys living in the presence of his Maker! Our faith is Max's sight! So, while sorrowful that he will not come back to us, we are joyful that Jesus has made a way for us to someday go to Max. And what a beautiful, joy-filled reunion that will be!
We will celebrate Max's life with a service at 2 p.m., Friday (8-2-19) at Faith Bible Church, 6201 S. 84th St., Lincoln, NE 68516. Memorial contributions may be directed towards Nebraska Family Alliance, 1106 E St, Lincoln, NE 68508 or Country Bible Church, 16140 S. 148th St., Bennet, NE 68317. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
