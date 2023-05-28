Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Max Lee and Betty Joy Bottger

Max Lee, 89 and Betty Joy Bottger, 91, of Lincoln passed away May 18, 2020, and March 12, 2023, respectively.

Max and Betty retired from Lincoln Public Schools as a music teacher and an office assistant manager. They were members of First Plymouth Church. Max and Betty were united in marriage for 68 years.

They are survived by their children Steve (Cindy) Bottger, Lincoln; Laura Lee Atkinson (Randall) Pegden, Aiken, SC; Clifford Jack Bottger, Fort Collins, CO; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by their parents and Betty's brothers David and Carl Balius, Max's brother Robert Bottger, daughter-in-law Theresa Bottger, and other family members.

A private family graveside service will be held.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to Lincoln Public Schools Music Teachers Association c/o Roper and Sons

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com