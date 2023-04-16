Max A. Bachman

August 6th, 1952 - April 2, 2023

Max A. Bachman, 70 of Grand Island died April 2, 2023 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, April 18th at 10:30 AM at Apfel Funeral Home with Derek Apfel officiating. The family will be on hand an hour before services and a reception is set to follow. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. Max was born on August 6th, 1952 to Al and Helen (Schmidt) Bachman in Chapel, Nebraska. He grew up in Chapel, NE and moved to Grand Island during his childhood years. Max spent his youth working with his father at the Grand Island, NE Sale barn. Spending time with cattle and working on the farm is what helped shaped Max's work ethic and strong desire to continue in the field of agriculture. Max graduated from GISH in 1970 and went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Business.

That love for farming and agriculture was one of the foundations that led to his relationship with Melanie (Kaliff) Bachman. Melanie's love of horses, and Max's love of Melanie lead to a strong bond and relationship. Max and Melanie were married August 14th, 1982 at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island, NE. After their wedding they moved together to Giltner where they operated their family farm. In 1984 they welcomed their first child, a son, Grant. In 1987 they welcomed their second child, a daughter, Danielle. It was then that they decided to move to Grand Island, they also got tired of having to chase Grant through cornfields and along ditches.

Max and Melanie went into the Real Estate business together working at various local companies and establishing relationships across the cities. One of their biggest client drivers was repeat business and word of mouth, the ultimate compliment. Max obtained his Brokers License and became the Broker for Woods Brothers Reality in Grand Island.

Max was a man of his word, when he said it, he meant it. That is what made him so popular in business dealings as well as with seed dealers and equipment servicemen. Max was known for his tough exterior and his farmer's tan. All of that changed when he became “Papa”. This strong tough man became a puddle in the hands of his grandkids. Whether that was helping Griffey drive the tractor at the farm or in the yard, Cheering Braelyn on as she was nominated for an invitation only STEM program, Helping Brynlee to practice her handstands in the living room, or wearing the flamingo swim trunks, tie, and button up shirt that Gillian bought him for consecutive birthdays and Father's Day. His eyes lit up when he was around those kids.

Max was also incredibly proud of his children. Danielle completing her Bachelors degree and then moving on to and completing her Physician Assistance program through Union College, and bragging about how resilient she was. Helping Grant to actually grow up, even though it took a marriage and about 27 years to do so, and always providing words of encouragement as he finishes up his doctoral degree. He never once waivered on his commitment to helping his kids further their education.

But his biggest love was Melanie. Everything he did was for her; their compatibility was like peanut butter and jelly. He was there at the drop of a hat and always willing to be her companion through every adventure. Including watching Hamilton the musical, even though he probably couldn't understand a word that was sung said.

Max is preceded in death by his mother and father and two sisters. He leaves behind a loving wife, 2 children, a daughter-in-law, 4 grandchildren and an entire community of people who were privileged enough to have known him. If this is the year that the Nebraska football team turns it around, we can thank him for it. His laugh could silence a room. He will be missed.