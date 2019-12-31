March 14, 1930 - December 28, 2019

Mavis Ruth Mohlman, 89 of Wayne, NE, formerly of Waverly, passed away on December 28, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1930 to Fred and Ida (Steinkuhler) Eisenhauer in Burr. Mavis married Dick F. Mohlman on January 3, 1952. They lived in Waverly almost 60 years.

Mavis is survived by her husband, Dick, and five children: Dennis (Lucy) Mohlman of Ogallala, NE, Connie (Lyle) Reinhardt of Aurora, CO, Larry Mohlman of Lincoln, NE, Diane Mohlman of Lincoln, NE and Cindy (Craig) Evans of Wayne, NE; Grandchildren: Joshua Mohlman, Jennifer (Sean) Grimes, Jeremy Boon, Jake Crosby (Jenny Tran, fiance') and Tasha (Nick) Forsyth; Step-grandchildren: Jennifer Reinhardt, Jessica (Mike) Turnquist, Samara, Camryn and Layne Evans. 5 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. Sister: Iona Pieper of Lincoln and Brother: Joy (Betty) Eisenhauer of Fish Creek, WS; also, numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church in Waverly, NE. The service will begin at 11:00 AM, Rev. Neil Wheeler officiating. A light lunch will follow. Burial services in the Unadilla Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorials to Make a Wish Foundation. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

Service information Peace Lutheran Church

9831 N 145th Street

Waverly, NE 68462 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Mavis's Memorial Service begins.