October 1, 2019
Mavis Maxine Frye passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by family. She was born in Lincoln, NE to Hobart and Helen Strufing. She was raised on a farm outside Martell. Mavis was married to her loving husband Dietrick for 65 years. She worked for Lincoln Telephone and Williams Cleaners. Mavis was a devoted, caring, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Mavis is survived by her husband Dietrick; daughter Deanne (Rex) Allen, son David (Faye) Frye, daughter Janis (Marvin) Kolarik, son Mark Frye and son-in-law John Lemus; grandchildren Eric, Jamie, Tyler, Eleanor, Jason, Jessica, Andrea, and Marissa; great-grandchildren Kyla, Breanne, Jayce, Maven, Mason, Tristan, Emberly, Rebecca, Tiana, Marssica, Makynzie, Nicole, and Riley; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Hobart and Helen, her brother Dean Strufing and her sister Marjorie Wubbles.
The funeral will be held on Saturday October 5 at 10:00 AM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St.) with burial to follow at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 6-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to First United Methodist Church or Bryan Foundation.
