January 25, 1947 - July, 28, 2019
Mavis M. Dalton passed away on July, 28, 2019, in Lincoln. She was born to Ronald and Cecilia Roberts in Stickney, South Dakota, on January 25, 1947. She taught Health, P.E. and coached volleyball and track at Wayne from 1968 – 1986 and at Waverly from 1986-2007.
She is survived by husband Ron; daughters Kathy (Steve) Hinrichs and Kari (Scott) Nechville; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service: 10 a.m. August 3, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Lincoln. Rosary at 5:30 p.m. visitation to follow until 8 p.m. August 2 at St. Patrick's. Condolences at wyuka.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mavis Dalton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.