May 29, 1940 - October 29, 2019
Mavis Gardenia Larson Lill passed away peacefully at Tabitha in Crete Nursing Home near Lincoln, NE at the age of 79. Mavis was born May 29, 1940 in Havre, MT to Earl and Martha Larson. She graduated from Havre High School in 1958 and attended the School of Cosmetology and started her successful business as owner of the Blue Gardenia beauty salon. Mavis married Ron Lill in 1969, sold the Blue Gardenia and moved first to Lincoln, NE where Ron worked as a police officer and then to Houston TX where Ron worked for the Houston Police Department until his retirement in 1997. They then sold their home and purchased a fifth wheel trailer and spent several years traveling and working as camp hosts in Colorado.
Mavis is survived by sister Marie Larson (Bill) Duncan of Mt. Pleasant, TX; brother Robert (Bob) (Georgia) Larson of Havre, MT; daughter Heather (Erik) Rasmussen of Littleton CO; daughter Darla Bomberger of Lincoln, NE; son Channon Lill of Knoxville, TN; grandsons Jesse, and Joshua Bomberger of Lincoln, NE and nieces Jamie (Duncan) Cunningham of Paris, TX; Laura (Larson) Merchant and Nichole (Larson) Newton both of Great Falls, MT and Dominique (Larson) Preputin of Havre, MT. Mavis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ron Lill, and son-in-law Daniel Bomberger.
Memorial service November 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM, Roper & Sons Chapel 4300 ‘O' Street with Pastor Kerry O'Bryant officiating. Internment will commence at 2:00 PM, November 7, 2019 at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd., Omaha, NE. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association, Southwest Christian Church, Lincoln, NE. No visitation/viewing/cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com