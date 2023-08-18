August 16, 2023

Maurice Monte Moser, 80, of Lincoln, NE passed away August 16, 2023.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 13, 2023 10am – 6:30pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Rosary will follow at 6:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10:00am at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 735 South 36th Street followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Family for later designation. Father Nicholas Kipper officiating.

Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com

Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.