Maurice Monte “Moe” Moser

August 16, 2023

Monte passed away Wednesday August 16th surrounded by his loving family. Born to Helen and John W. Moser in Denver, Colorado following his twin sister Marcella into our lives.

Monte attended Lincoln High School studying a technical education and graduating in 1960.

Worked for Pat Ash and Graves Printing, Followed by the Lincoln Journal Star.

In October 1964 he married Judith Mary Imlay at St. Teresa Catholic Church, where he became a member on July 5,1980. Together they used his knowledge of printing to start Moe's Printing in their basement all while working for the newspaper. Monte started at the newspaper August 18, 1968 and retired 40 years later on December 13, 2008.

“Moe” was always known for giving out the best hugs, loved to learn about people and their lives, and always gave a helping hand to all.

He was a long-time member of Woodmen of the World Chapter 264 and holding many offices. He was a member of the St. Teresa Men's Club an especially loved to see all the guys and enjoy their Fat Pat's night before lent began. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling and playing cards. He was a member of a Crib group which began with guys playing on their lunch hour, he also like playing Canasta with special friends and Pinochle with family.

Monte is survived by his loving wife Judy of 59 years, and his children and their families: son Matthew and Ashley Moser, Amia and Myla Lincoln, daughter Melinda and Baldomero Galvan, Graciela of Antelope, CA, Jack and Miami Campbell their children Malaya, CheVeyo Lincoln. Parker Schellhorn Wisconsin, Danielle and Ginno Montoya, Leya Lincoln, Son Mark and Lisa Moser, Drake Creighton, NE and Brook Australia twin sister Marcella Dillon Omaha and brother John C. and Eunice Moser Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents John W. and Helen (Krcmarik). Sister and brother-in-law Marilynn and Bill McDonald, in laws Everett and Thelma Imlay, Bud and Dale Imlay, Phyllis and Dick Buckley.

Visitation with family starting Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:30PM followed by Rosary at 6:30PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on Monday, August 21 at St Teresa Catholic Church 36th and Randolph in Lincoln, NE

Memorials to family for future designation.

Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.