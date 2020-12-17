 Skip to main content
Maurice D. Veatch
December 7, 2020

Maurice D. Veatch, 81, of La Conner, WA died Dec. 7 at La Conner Retirement Inn. He retired to the La Conner-Mount Vernon area in 2001, a location he loved after a long career as a hydrogeologist, working in Lincoln, NE, Seattle, and Hanford, among many other locations.

Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. Please visit www.kernfuneralhome.com where you may leave condolences and share memories of Maurice with his family online.

