Matthew Thomas Shea was born on May 20, 1991 to Tom and Wendy Shea. He passed away on September 22, 2020 in Lincoln at the age of 29. He graduated from Norris in 2010 and then from SCC-Milford in 2012. He then worked as a heavy equipment mechanic with Vancer (NMC.) His first gift was a fishing pole from his uncle Wayne. Matthew loved fishing more than anything, except his family. He had a love of old cars, pickups, hunting, and his immense passion of catfishing. He looked forward to his annual elk hunting trip with his dad and friends. He was the biggest supporter of his younger sister Morgan. Any girl knew that to get to Matthew you had to go through Morgan. They shared a very special bond.