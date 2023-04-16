Matthew T. Daharsh
May 21, 1975 – April 11, 2023
Matthew T. Daharsh age 47 of Papillion, NE. May 21, 1975 – April 11, 2023.
Preceded in death by father, Jeffery Daharsh, Survived by sons, Jacob Daharsh and Alexander Daharsh of Council Bluffs, IA, mother and step-father, Carey and Steven Ryan of LaVista, NE, sister Beth (Tony) Kaplan of Papillion, NE, brother, Tim (Laura Pliske) Ryan of Pittsburgh, PA, and special aunt, Calvert (John) MacKnight of Papillion, NE.
No services will be held.
Memorials may be directed to the donor's favorite charity.