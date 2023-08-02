Matthew Patrick Leach, age 19 of Lincoln, NE, died Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Lincoln. He was born on August 18, 2003 to Chad Leach and Jodee (Spanjers) Leach in Omaha, NE.

Memorial services are at 2:00 pm, Monday, August 7, 2023 at Metz Chapel in York, NE. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held on Monday at Metz Chapel from 12:30-1:30pm with family greeting friends at that time. Rosary will be said at 1:30 pm. Matthew has been cremated, no viewing or visitation.