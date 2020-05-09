May 9, 1985 - April 15, 2020
Matthew O. Peters, 34, of Lincoln passed away April 15, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA. Born on May 9, 1985, in Lincoln, NE. Matthew was loved by his many family and friends.
Private family services have taken place. If you wish you may view the service on Roper and Sons Funeral Home website at roperandsons.com. Condolences online at roperandsons.com
