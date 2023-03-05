Matthew E. Vaughan, 36, of Hudson, died at his home on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He was born November 10, 1986, in Grundy Center, the son of John V. and Cheryl (Franck) Vaughan, Sr. He received his degree in Physics from the University of Nebraska. He married Keely Curry on August 18, 2018, in Waterloo and to that union had two children, Matthew E. Vaughan II and Kathryn.