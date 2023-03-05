Matthew E. Vaughan
November 10, 1986 - March 1, 2023
Matthew E. Vaughan, 36, of Hudson, died at his home on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He was born November 10, 1986, in Grundy Center, the son of John V. and Cheryl (Franck) Vaughan, Sr. He received his degree in Physics from the University of Nebraska. He married Keely Curry on August 18, 2018, in Waterloo and to that union had two children, Matthew E. Vaughan II and Kathryn.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Locke at Tower Park and also the hour before the service.