Matthew Douglas Svoboda, 34, took his last breath of life on March 19th, 2021. Matthew’s beloved parents, Lana and Gary Svoboda, were by his side while one of Lincoln’s brightest lights dimmed that morning.

Matthew was born on May 5th, 1986 in Torrington, WY, a place that remained close to Matthew’s heart throughout his life. He grew up with his family in Lincoln, NE where he graduated from Pius X High School in 2004, and later sang with the Big Red Singers at UNL while studying Vocal Performance.

For over seven years at Rogers Jewelers, Matthew helped clientele find special gifts. He spent his last five years as the Administrative Assistant at Care Consultants for the Aging. Matthew loved the work/life balance it offered, getting his evenings and holidays cleared for family and friends — his most treasured gifts.