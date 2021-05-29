Matthew Douglas Svoboda, 34, took his last breath of life on March 19th, 2021. Matthew’s beloved parents, Lana and Gary Svoboda, were by his side while one of Lincoln’s brightest lights dimmed that morning.
Matthew was born on May 5th, 1986 in Torrington, WY, a place that remained close to Matthew’s heart throughout his life. He grew up with his family in Lincoln, NE where he graduated from Pius X High School in 2004, and later sang with the Big Red Singers at UNL while studying Vocal Performance.
For over seven years at Rogers Jewelers, Matthew helped clientele find special gifts. He spent his last five years as the Administrative Assistant at Care Consultants for the Aging. Matthew loved the work/life balance it offered, getting his evenings and holidays cleared for family and friends — his most treasured gifts.
A naturally talented showman, he wowed his Mom when he rolled seven perfect somersaults in a row at just 13 months old. He sang, designed, and sewed costumes at the age of seven, and was able to do a gymnastic running tumble solo at age 12. Matthew produced, designed, directed, and performed a Cher concert — complete with hair and costume changes — as a young teenager. He continued to use his singing and tumbling abilities in high school productions, and frequently designed his own Halloween outfits.
Matthew loved to sing, anywhere and anytime — in choirs, musicals, cabarets, karaoke and more. He frequently brought tears with his emotional rendition of “Oh Danny Boy,” and gave us many other tunes for which he will be remembered.
Matthew is survived by his parents, his pet cat Xena, his benevolent Aunt Lori, soulmate cousin Jacie, and many close friends and family. He was preceded in death by his cat Cher, dogs Dante and Coal Train, grandmothers Helen Lay and Margaret Svoboda, his Aunt Beth or “Kissy Woman”, and dear friend, Megan Mehmken.
Matthew will be remembered for his vibrant personality, open-mindedness and compassionate soul. Donations may be given in honor of Matthew to the family for funeral expenses or to a charity of your choice.
Rosary: Friday, June 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1704 Lake Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Celebration of Life: Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive, Lincoln, Nebraska. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.