Matthew D. White
View Comments

Matthew D. White

{{featured_button_text}}
Matthew D. White

May 5, 1976 - April 27, 2020

Matthew D. White, 43, of Lincoln, passed away on April 27, 2020 at his home. He was a born in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 5, 1976 the son of David and Rita (Burchess) White. He took part in Boy Scouts of America as a child, graduated from Lincoln High, is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, and was employed by Executive Answering Service for 23 years.

Matthew is survived by parents; sisters, LeAnne White and Kristen Hess; brothers, Lonnie White and Chad White. Preceded in death by grandparents.

Services Pending

To send flowers to the family of Matthew White, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News