Matthew D. White, 43, of Lincoln, passed away on April 27, 2020 at his home. He was a born in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 5, 1976 the son of David and Rita (Burchess) White. He took part in Boy Scouts of America as a child, graduated from Lincoln High, is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, and was employed by Executive Answering Service for 23 years.