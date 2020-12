MaryAnn Mitchell, 76, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on December 21st, 2020. She was born to parents Frank Bauer and Anna Bauer, on April 4th, 1944 in Ravenna, Nebraska. Mary Ann is survived by Mark (Susie) Mitchell, Son, Stephanie Mitchell, Daughter, Steven (Emily) Mitchell, Son, 4 Grandsons and 2 Granddaughters. She was preceded in death by Frank Bauer, Father, Anna Bauer, Mother, George Bauer, Brother.