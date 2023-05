Mary W. Vidlak, age 95, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Mary was born in Lincoln on June 28, 1927 to Julia and Edward Patterson. She married Robert Vidlak on June 19, 1955.

Visitation to be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Celebration of life will be on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68512. Interment Lincoln Memorial Park. Condolences www.lincolnfh.com