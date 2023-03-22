Mary Sue Coupe
May 19, 1935 - March 19, 2023
Mary Sue Coupe, 87, of Lincoln, passed peacefully on March 19, 2023. She was born on May 19, 1935 in Bakersville, NC to Townzle and Marvalean (Willis) Greene. Graduate of Bowman High School in Bakersville & Rutherford School of Nursing. She was an RN, worked with Head Start, the Department of Health & Human Services and back to being an RN at VA Medical Center and later was a realtor. She enjoyed painting, reading, and holidays with her kids and grandkids.
Survived by her husband Jack Coupe; children Rex (Jamie) Peake & Sonya (Randy) Kummer; grandchildren John Kummer, Gage Peake, Avery Peake, Ryan Kummer, Emalee Henning, & Elizabeth Henning; stepchildren, Caroline Schainost & Candice Potratz; and sister Barbara Robinson. Preceded in death by her parents; siblings Charles Greene, Gail Tyndall, & Douglas Greene; and brother-in-law Rex Robinson.
Sue requested private family services with burial in Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials to Lincoln Food Bank, Friendship Home, or Donor's Choice. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com