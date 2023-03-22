Mary Sue Coupe, 87, of Lincoln, passed peacefully on March 19, 2023. She was born on May 19, 1935 in Bakersville, NC to Townzle and Marvalean (Willis) Greene. Graduate of Bowman High School in Bakersville & Rutherford School of Nursing. She was an RN, worked with Head Start, the Department of Health & Human Services and back to being an RN at VA Medical Center and later was a realtor. She enjoyed painting, reading, and holidays with her kids and grandkids.